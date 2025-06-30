Patna witnesses Massive Rally against ‘New Waqf Law’

Protest Will Continue until Withdrawal of the Black law, Declares Ameer-e-Shariat

ATIQUE UZ ZAMAN AND ANWARUL HODA in PATNA

In a massive show of unity and resistance, lakhs of people gathered at Gandhi Maidan in Patna for the “Waqf Bachao, Dastoor Bachao” (Save Waqf, Save Constitution) Conference, held under the leadership of Imarat Shariah On Sunday. The gathering unanimously rejected the Central Government’s newly proposed Waqf law, terming it unconstitutional, anti-minority, and in violation of Articles 13, 14, 25, 26, and 300A of the Indian Constitution.

Addressing the conference, Ameer-e-Shariat Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani called upon the crowd to pledge that the protest would continue until the law is withdrawn. “This sea of people at Gandhi Maidan has made it clear that our united efforts will, InshaAllah, force the government to take this black law back,” he said. He added that Muslims had left the comfort of their homes and travelled from across the region to stand in defense of their religious and constitutional rights.

Organized with the support of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, the conference witnessed participation from across Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and other parts of India. According to estimates, the crowd ran into several lakhs, overflowing Gandhi Maidan despite its vast expanse.

Several prominent political leaders and Members of Parliament spoke at the gathering, including Digvijaya Singh, Tariq Anwar, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Imran Masood, Imran Pratapgarhi, Salman Khurshid, and Pappu Yadav, among others. They condemned the central government’s policies, accusing it of undermining democratic values and eroding the secular fabric of India.

Tejashwi Yadav, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, declared that if his alliance returns to power in Bihar, they will not implement this law in the state. “The Constitution belongs to every Indian—Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians. All communities have sacrificed for the nation,” he said, appealing for unity and peace.

Senior clerics and community leaders from across India, including representatives from Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, and Shia and Sufi scholars, also condemned the proposed Waqf law and pledged unwavering resistance.

Deputy Ameer-e-Shariat of Imarat-e-Shariah, Maulana Muhammad Shamshad Rahmani, declared that,”We will not remain silent until this black law is withdrawn.”

Qazi-e-Shariat, Maulana Muhammad Anzar Alam Qasmi, stated that, “Justice-loving people across the country are standing up against this new Waqf law because they know that this nation must be governed by its Constitution, not by oppression and injustice.”

Support from Religious and Political Leaders

Several revered religious figures graced the stage, including Janab Sarwar Chishti Sahib (Sajjada Nasheen, Ajmer Sharif), Janab Yasin Ali Usmani Badayuni Sahib (Secretary, All India Muslim Personal Law Board), and a special representative of Maulana Arshad Madani Sahib. The presence of dozens of Ulema-e-Kiram and Mashaikh from across the country gave the movement a national character.

On the political front, Shri Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition, Bihar Legislative Assembly, was present along with several MPs and MLAs from the RJD. Messages of support from Shri Rahul Gandhi (Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha) and Shri Mallikarjun Kharge (Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha) were read out by the State President of Congress. Leaders and MLAs from various other parties, including Shri Dipankar Bhattacharya (National General Secretary of CPI ML), also attended.

Movement Vows to Continue Until Waqf Act 2025 is Repealed

Concluding the assembly, Maulana Faisal Rahmani Sahib led the attendees in an oath to protect Waqf and defend constitutional rights. He emphasized that this was not the end of the movement, but a decisive turning point. He stated, “This movement will continue until the Waqf Act is withdrawn. We must remain united, vigilant, and organized.”

A striking feature of this protest was its spontaneous nature – there were no announced speakers or pre-event publicity. People arrived on their own accord, driven solely by the purpose of expressing their pain, indignation, and constitutional concerns.

Concerns Over Waqf Act 2025

The Waqf Act 2025 is being criticized for allegedly infringing upon the community’s religious rights and property management, violating Articles 13, 14, 25, 26, and 300A of the Constitution. Critics also assert that the Act is contrary to several Supreme Court judgments.

A clear message has been sent from Patna to the nation: India’s Muslim community and its constitutional allies will not remain silent in the face of injustice. It is now up to the government to respond with dialogue, transparency, and reform. This was more than just a protest – it was a democratic awakening, and this voice deserves to be heard.

The conference concluded with a moving dua (prayer) led by Ameer-e-Shariat, with thousands of hands raised in solidarity and commitment to protect the Waqf and constitutional values of India.