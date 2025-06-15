Rahmani30 Shines in NEET 2025 with 54 Students Scoring Above 500

Staff Reporter / Patna

In what is being called the toughest NEET exam in India’s history, an extraordinary story of hope, resilience, and brilliance has emerged — Rahmani30, a mission-driven coaching institution, has once again made headlines by propelling 54 students past the 500-mark in NEET 2025. This is the highest number of high scorers from any single coaching program in the country, a record-breaking feat in a year when many students across India struggled.

Leading this inspiring group is Abbadul Haque, a determined student from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, who secured a stellar All India Rank (AIR) 284 in the General Category, placing him among the top medical aspirants nationwide. His achievement is not just personal—it’s symbolic of the transformation Rahmani30 continues to spark in young lives across India.

This year’s NEET threw a curveball at students: complex questions, a changed pattern, and greater unpredictability. But Rahmani30’s students rose to the occasion—armed not just with knowledge, but with discipline, faith, and purpose.

At the heart of this success lies the enduring vision of Hazrat Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani (RA) — a leader whose dream was not simply to create toppers, but to revive self-worth, dignity, and a sense of mission in underrepresented communities. His wisdom and prayers still echo through every classroom, every result, every celebration.

Carrying forward this noble legacy is Hazrat Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani, Ameer-e-Shariat and Chief Patron of Rahmani30. His leadership has taken the movement to new heights, emphasizing that academic excellence must go hand in hand with gratitude, spirituality, and a duty to uplift others.

Speaking after the announcement of results, Hazrat Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani stated:

“This result is not just a number—it’s a dream realized, a community empowered, and a message to the nation: when guidance, values, and determination come together, nothing is impossible. We dedicate this milestone to the vision of Hazrat Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani (RA), and to the countless prayers that make such success possible.”

What makes Rahmani30 unique isn’t just its results—it’s the soul of the mission. With its Rahmani30 Junior Program, the institution begins nurturing potential early, transforming children into future leaders who carry their success with humility and a desire to serve.

Once again, Rahmani30 proves that it’s not just an institute—it’s a movement of excellence, fueled by dreams, grounded in faith, and driven by service.

In an exam season filled with anxiety and uncertainty, Rahmani30 has reminded the nation that hope, when combined with hard work and heartfelt intention, can break any barrier.