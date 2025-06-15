526 candidates shortlisted at mega AMP Job Fair in Aurangabad

AMN / AURNGABAD

Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP), in association with Hamdard Learning & Welfare Society (HLWS), and Roznama Asia Express, organised a very successful mega Job Fair at Dr. Rafiq Zakaria College for Women, on 14th June 2025, at Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

1,203 candidate interviews were conducted for the Job Fair by 39 companies and recruiters, offering over 7,700+ job vacancies. At the end of the day, 526 candidates were successfully shortlisted and selected.

Shaukat Mufti, Executive Secretary, HLWS remarked, “Our partnership with the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) has once again been a great success. We eagerly anticipate extending this collaboration across PAN India through multiple events, ensuring deserving candidates from every nook and corner of the country reap the benefits.”

Dr. Maqdoom Farooqui, Principal, Dr. Rafiq Zakaria College for Women remarked, “We are overwhelmed by the response in such a short span of time. I am very happy that our Partnership for this mega Job Fair has worked very well and given the desired results. I hope that such Job Fairs become a regular feature of our campuses, opening doors for the job seekers of this region and specially the women folk. We are pleased to see many girls actively participating and obtaining offers.”

Shareque Naqshbandi, Editor in Chief, Roznama Asia Express commented, “The successful organization of the mega Job Fair in Aurangabad is very significant in itself. More than thousand students appeared for interviews today, and hundreds got jobs. For this, AMP, Jamia Hamdard, and Dr. Rafiq Zakaria Campus deserve special mention. Inshallah, many more such job fairs will be organized very soon.”

Shahid Haider, Head, AMP Employment Assistance Cell (EAC) said, “It was a great opportunity to collaborate with Dr. Rafiq Zakaria College for Women and Jamia Hamdard. As always, our Job Fair sets standards and strives to be better than the previous one; the outcome of this event reflects the same. We are excited to build on this momentum and create even more impactful opportunities. Our Employability Training session before the Job Fair has helped freshers crack the interview and manage a job to start their career”.

The success of this event would not have been possible without the dedicated support of the local AMP Chapter team members, staff members and volunteers of Roznama Asia Express & Dr. Rafiq Zakaria College for Women.