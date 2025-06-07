India Celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with Devotion, Discipline, and Spirit of Sacrifice

President Droupadi Murmu greets nation on the occasion of Eid-Uz-Zuha

AMN /

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is being celebrated with great religious fervour and community spirit across various parts of India today. Marking the 10th day of the Islamic month Dhul Hijjah, the festival commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice in obedience to divine command — a story that continues to inspire millions around the globe.

As part of the central ritual of Qurbani (sacrifice), many are offering animals and distributing meat to the poor—an act that underscores the values of charity, compassion, and equality

Hyderabad Observes Bakrid with Devotion and Security Measures

In Telangana, particularly in Hyderabad, preparations have been meticulous to facilitate smooth celebrations. Special prayer gatherings are underway at major locations such as the Mir Alam Eidgah and Masab Tank Hockey Ground, in addition to numerous other Eidgahs and mosques across the city.

. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy have extended warm greetings to the people, wishing for peace and harmony in the state.

Maharashtra and Jammu & Kashmir Join in the Festive Spirit

In Maharashtra, Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan conveyed his wishes to the public, stating that Eid-ul-Adha is a reminder of selflessness, compassion, and service to humanity. He emphasized the festival’s relevance in promoting harmony and community welfare.

Jammu and Kashmir, too, is witnessing massive participation in Eid prayers since early morning. Large congregations gathered at mosques and open Eidgahs where religious sermons stressed values like obedience, sacrifice, and social solidarity. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah both extended heartfelt Eid greetings. Sinha called for strengthening unity and brotherhood, while Abdullah urged people to embrace honesty, truth, and communal harmony.

Strict Guidelines and Security Preparedness in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, where the festival is celebrated with immense enthusiasm, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a proactive stance to ensure that celebrations are conducted peacefully and in accordance with the law. Officials have been instructed to permit animal sacrifices only at approved locations, while emphasizing the ban on the slaughter of prohibited species.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has directed that Eid prayers be held strictly at traditional venues and not at new or unauthorized locations. Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, Rajeev Krishna, has issued detailed operational instructions to the state’s police machinery, aiming to ensure law and order during the festivities.

Appeal for Unity and Discipline from Islamic Scholars

In a parallel development, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, President of the Islamic Center of India, released a set of community guidelines urging people to observe the festival with discipline, mutual respect, and concern for public hygiene. He appealed to the faithful to reflect on the true spirit of Eid-ul-Adha—sacrifice not just in ritual, but in service, patience, and love for fellow beings.

As Eid-ul-Adha unfolds across India, the common thread binding millions is a commitment to devotion, responsibility, and the timeless values of sacrifice, unity, and generosity.

President Droupadi Murmu greets nation on the occasion of Eid-Uz-Zuha

President Droupadi Murmu has greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-Uz-Zuha. In her message, President Murmu called the festival a symbol of sacrifice, faith, and humane values. The President said, the festival spreads the message of unity, love, and brotherhood in society. She urged everyone to work together to build a better society by adopting the values of selflessness and dedication.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also greeted people on Eid-Uz-Zuha. He wished that this blessed occasion bring joy, prosperity, and opportunities to make a positive impact in the lives of the citizens.