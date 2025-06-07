Saudi crown prince praises efforts behind Hajj success

AMN

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday lauded the success of this year’s Hajj season, crediting it to the Kingdom’s commitment to serving the Two Holy Mosques and the pilgrims who visit them, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The continued success we witnessed today in serving the Guests of God is the result of our blessed country’s efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques, the holy sites and their visitors,” the crown prince said.

“We will continue to exert all efforts to provide comfort to the Guests of God.”

His remarks came during a reception held at the Royal Court in Mina Palace, where he received Eid Al-Adha well-wishers on behalf of King Salman.