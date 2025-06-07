Kiren Rijiju Launches UMEED Portal to streamline Waqf Property Management

AMN New Delhi, June 6 —

Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, today launched the UMEED Central Portal in New Delhi to streamline the management of Waqf properties across India. Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian was also present at the launch.

Describing it as a historic development, Rijiju said the portal would usher in a new era in the administration of Waqf assets and directly benefit ordinary citizens, especially women and children of the Muslim community. “The UMEED Portal will bring transparency and ensure the optimal and rightful use of Waqf properties,” he said.

What is UMEED?

UMEED stands for Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development. It is based on the Waqf Act, 1995, and the portal offers real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties across the country. The aim is to ensure these assets are used effectively for the welfare of disadvantaged sections, particularly in education, health, livelihood, and community development.

Features of the Portal

The digital platform is equipped with:

Geo-tagging and GIS mapping of Waqf properties

of Waqf properties Integrated e-governance tools for easier identification and management

for easier identification and management An online grievance redressal system, allowing citizens to lodge complaints and track resolutions in real time

The portal also ensures public access to verified records and introduces a transparent lease management system to prevent misuse or illegal occupation of Waqf land.

Voices from the Event

Minister George Kurian noted that this kind of reform was long overdue. “This system will ensure that every Waqf property is accounted for and used solely for the purpose for which it was endowed. It brings Waqf governance closer to the people,” he stated.

Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, emphasized the importance of the portal as the backbone of digital Waqf governance. He said, “This platform will ensure that Waqf properties contribute to uplifting the weaker sections of the Muslim community in areas such as education, healthcare, and welfare.”

With this launch, the government hopes to make Waqf property management transparent, traceable, and community-focused, ensuring that assets meant for public good truly serve their intended purpose.