Rahmani30 Achieves Outstanding Success in JEE Advanced 2025 — 35 Students Qualify for IITs

Admissions open until June 13, 2025 — Join the journey of excellence

AMN / PATNA | June 4, 2025

Once again, Rahmani30 has stayed true to its mission of educational excellence, as 35 of its students have successfully qualified in JEE Advanced 2025, one of India’s most competitive engineering entrance exams for admission into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

This year, 178 out of 254 Rahmani30 students (including NEET aspirants) cleared JEE Mains and became eligible for JEE Advanced. Of the 107 who appeared in the final exam, 35 qualified — marking an exceptional success rate of 32.7%, a notable increase from last year’s 19.5%.

On this occasion, Hazrat Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani, Ameer-e-Shariat (Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand) and Patron of Rahmani30, congratulated students, teachers, mentors, and parents on this collective achievement. He attributed the success to the grace of Allah (SWT), the efforts of the entire team, and the visionary guidance of Hazrat Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani (RA). He urged the community to remain committed to the mission and continue to support this transformative journey of education.

Rahmani30 Junior — Building from the Ground Up

In an effort to shape students from an early stage, Rahmani30 has opened admissions for Grades 8 and 9 under its “Rahmani30 Junior” program. This initiative, envisioned by Maulana Wali Rahmani (RA), represents a shift from a selection-based model to a nurturing-based model—focusing on preparing students for success rather than filtering only top performers.

The goal is to equip students by Grade 10 to make confident career choices based on their skills and passions, not merely academic pressure or social expectations. In response to overwhelming interest from parents, ambassadors, and partner schools, and under the guidance of Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani, the number of seats has been increased, and admissions are open until June 13, 2025.

A Growing Network of Excellence

Rahmani30 operates from multiple centers in Patna, as well as cities like Jehanabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Aurangabad, Aligarh, Pune, and Ghaziabad, drawing students from across India — and even NRI students. It has grown into a national symbol of academic success, known for preparing students for India’s toughest competitive exams.

Renewed Commitment to Educational Upliftment

With this latest achievement in JEE Advanced 2025, Rahmani30 reaffirms its pledge to empower students through quality education, focused mentorship, and value-based learning. The institution remains committed to fostering talent and building a generation that contributes positively to society.