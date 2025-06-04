Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Maulana Arshad Madani Urges Muslims to Uphold Sacrifice with Responsibility on Eid-ul-Azha

Jun 4, 2025

Follow Government Rules and Avoid Conflict During Eid Sacrifice:

AMN / New Delhi: June 04, 2025


In his Eid-ul-Azha message to the Muslim community, Maulana Arshad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, emphasized the religious obligation of sacrifice in Islam, calling it an essential act of devotion that must be fulfilled by every eligible Muslim.

Addressing the challenges faced by the community, he advised Muslims to take independent precautionary steps while observing the ritual. He strongly urged against sharing images of slaughtered animals on social media to avoid unnecessary controversy.

Highlighting the importance of following legal and ethical guidelines, Maulana Madani advised Muslims to strictly adhere to government regulations during the festival. He encouraged the community to avoid sacrificing prohibited animals and instead, where necessary, opt for permissible alternatives like black animals. If resistance is encountered even in such cases, he advised approaching the administration through influential community members before proceeding.

In areas where regular sacrifice is currently restricted, he suggested offering at least a goat and registering the act with local authorities to prevent future complications. He also encouraged performing the sacrifice in nearby areas where it can be done without hindrance.

Maulana Madani placed special emphasis on maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in Muslim localities during Eid. He called upon mosque imams, Jamiat volunteers, and local residents to lead cleanliness drives and ensure proper disposal of animal waste to prevent public discomfort.

Reiterating that the act of sacrifice is meant to please Allah and not to offend others, he urged the community to act with sensitivity, patience, and restraint—especially in response to provocations by communal elements. He encouraged reporting any such incidents to the local police rather than reacting emotionally.

In conclusion, Maulana Madani called on Muslims not to lose hope due to current societal challenges. He urged them to navigate the situation with faith, peace, mutual respect, and compassion toward all.

