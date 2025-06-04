Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

QAUMI AWAAZ

Over 1.8 million pilgrims gather in Mina as annual Hajj begins

Jun 4, 2025
Over 1.8 million pilgrims gather in Mina as annual Hajj begins

About 1.8 million pilgrims from across the world, including India, are converging at Mina in Saudi Arabia as the annual five-day Hajj pilgrimage began today. The pilgrims began their journey from the holy city of Mecca to assemble in the tent-city of Mina. They will spend the night there and move towards the plains of Arafat at dawn tomorrow for the day’s main ritual of Hajj, reciting prayers.

Earlier, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said in a social media post that it is the constant endeavour of the Ministry to ensure a comfortable and dignified journey for every Indian Hajj pilgrim. With the “Haj Suvidha” mobile app, information and grievance reporting services are being provided to Indian pilgrims.

Related Post

QAUMI AWAAZ

“Madrassas Are Our Identity”; Jamiat Chief Slams Targeted Actions

Jun 2, 2025
QAUMI AWAAZ

Haj Pilgrims Praise Indian Government’s Arrangements in Saudi Arabia

May 24, 2025
PRESS RELEASE QAUMI AWAAZ

874 candidates selected in mega job fairs organised by AMP 

May 20, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Delhi Police unearths pan-India cybercrime syndicate in banking frauds

4 June 2025 12:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Assam Floods: Over 6.3 lakh affected, death toll rises to 12

4 June 2025 12:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
QAUMI AWAAZ

Over 1.8 million pilgrims gather in Mina as annual Hajj begins

4 June 2025 12:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

مولانا سید ابو اختر قاسمی کی وفات ایک عظیم سانحہ

4 June 2025 12:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!