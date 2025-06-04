Over 1.8 million pilgrims gather in Mina as annual Hajj begins

About 1.8 million pilgrims from across the world, including India, are converging at Mina in Saudi Arabia as the annual five-day Hajj pilgrimage began today. The pilgrims began their journey from the holy city of Mecca to assemble in the tent-city of Mina. They will spend the night there and move towards the plains of Arafat at dawn tomorrow for the day’s main ritual of Hajj, reciting prayers.

Earlier, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said in a social media post that it is the constant endeavour of the Ministry to ensure a comfortable and dignified journey for every Indian Hajj pilgrim. With the “Haj Suvidha” mobile app, information and grievance reporting services are being provided to Indian pilgrims.