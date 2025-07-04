Applications for Haj 2026 to open Within week: Minority Affairs Minister Rijiju

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that the government will start accepting Haj applications for 2026 within a week. Talking to reporters after the Haj review meeting in New Delhi today, Mr Rijiju requested all the applicants to fill up the form and apply within the time frame. He has directed the Haj Committee of India to deposit the payment to the Saudi Arabian government before the deadline. Mr Rijiju added that a companion is mandatory to look after pilgrims above 65 years of age. The Minister said that the government is considering the request for separate accommodations for men and women.

The Minister said, Hajj 2025 is the best ever Hajj, the government has conducted in the history of the country. Mr Rijiu highlighted that the fatality rate has gone down to 64 this year from 220 last year. He said the success of the 2025 Haj is due to the concerted efforts by the officers of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, External Affairs, Civil Aviation and the Health Ministry.