Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

QAUMI AWAAZ

Controversy Grows Over film ‘Udaipur Files’, Jamiat Moves High Courts to Stop Release

Jul 5, 2025
Last Updated on: 6 July 2025 12:00 AM

Staff Reporter

The trailer of the upcoming film Udaipur Files, based on the 2022 murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, has sparked widespread outrage and demands for a ban. The trailer features controversial remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, which previously ignited nationwide unrest and hurt India’s international image. The film also depicts Deoband as a center of extremism, using inflammatory language against Muslim scholars, and references sensitive issues like the Gyanvapi Mosque, currently under judicial review.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani has filed petitions in the Delhi, Maharashtra, and Gujarat High Courts under Article 226 of the Constitution to halt the film’s July 11 release. The petition argues that the film violates constitutional rights under Articles 14, 15, and 21 by targeting a specific religious community and spreading hate.

Madani accused the Censor Board of becoming complicit in a broader agenda to incite communal discord, calling the board’s approval of the film a violation of Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act. He emphasized that under the guise of free speech, no one should be allowed to harm religious sentiments or disrupt social harmony in a secular nation.

Related Post

QAUMI AWAAZ

Applications for Haj 2026 to open Within week: Minority Affairs Minister Rijiju

Jul 4, 2025
QAUMI AWAAZ

Patna witnesses Massive Rally against ‘New Waqf Law’

Jun 30, 2025
QAUMI AWAAZ

Rahmani30 Shines in NEET 2025 with 54 Students Scoring Above 500

Jun 15, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

CBI Arrests Northern Railways Engineer, Trackman for Bribery in UP

6 July 2025 12:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Aims for $32 Trillion Economy by 2047: Piyush Goyal

6 July 2025 12:21 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

World Bank ranks India 4th among the world’s Most Equal Societies

6 July 2025 12:15 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Nehal Modi Arrested in US on India’s Extradition Request

6 July 2025 12:14 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!