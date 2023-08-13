Parents should not be too demanding with their kids; let them choose a career of their liking – Vice President



“World would not get a Picasso had his parents decided to make him a civil servant or engineer,” – Vice President

The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today expressed his disapproval of the parents who are very demanding with their kids and push them to “become civil servants or engineers when the child actually wants to become a musician or photographer.”

Speaking to a group of students from Kerala who called on him at Upa-Rashtrapati Niwas today, the Vice President said that “Parents want to live their life through their children. That is not good. There is achievement in every walk of life.” These students were winners of the Mann Ki Baat Quiz Competition organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Parents are sometimes too demanding, they should not impose their dreams on their children.



Responding to a question from a student, Shri Dhankhar described drug abuse as a menace to the world. Calling drugs a challenge to humanity, he said that it destroys those minds who have the capacity to take the world to a higher level.

Delving into the factors behind drug abuse, the Vice President said it happens because we are drifting away from our core cultural values and family life. He also called for generating an ecosystem where one believes in friendship, believes in community life, in family and respects elders.

Praising the government for taking a tough stance on the drug challenge, Shri Dhankhar appealed to the establishment to “ be tough with those who deal in drugs & never fear to expose those making money on account of drugs.”

Calling for a positive and healthy approach towards victims of drug abuse, he advocated for counselling and de-addiction centers for victims. “Don’t attach a stigma to a person who has taken drugs once or twice,” he said.