NIA carries out raids in 5 states in PFI conspiracy case

NIA conducted a series of raids and searches across five States on Sunday as part of its continued efforts to foil the Popular Front of India, PFI conspiracy to disturb peace by driving a communal wedge among the people. A total of 14 locations in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar were raided. Several incriminating digital devices as well as documents were seized during the raids aimed at unearthing the banned outfit’s conspiracy to disturb the peace and communal harmony of India.



NIA has been working to unravel and thwart the attempts by PFI and its top leadership to create an armed cadre and raise a PFI Army. NIA investigations have found that PFI has been conspiring to radicalise gullible youth and provide them weapons training.