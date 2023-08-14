इंडियन आवाज़     14 Aug 2023 02:28:44      انڈین آواز
Palwal Mahapanchayat: Hindu groups to resume Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh on Aug 28; seek arms licence

Haryana khaps and some Hindu bodies at the Palwal Mahapanchayat on Sunday decided to resume the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh on August 28.

The mahapanchayat was called by the Sarv Hindu Samaj at Pondri village in Palwal to discuss the resumption of Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Jalabhishek Yatra.

However, despite the permission for only 500 people for the mahapanchayat, the gathering far exceeded that number. In view of the mahapanchayat, the police had barred outsiders from entering the village besides beefing up security.

The Yatra was halted due to communal clashes in Nuh on July 31, which left six people dead and several others injured.

At the mahapanchayat, the participants also demanded a fair investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the communal violence, and the merger of Muslim-dominated Nuh district with other districts of Haryana.

They also demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation and government jobs for the deceased’s family members and Rs 50 lakh for those who were injured in the Nuh riots. Another demand was that Rohingyas, and people from any other country living in Nuh should be removed.

They also sought arms licence for Hindus living in Nuh for self-defense, declaration of Nuh as a cow slaughter-free district, transfer of FIRs registered in Nuh to Gurugram, permanent deployment of security forces – RAF or police – in Nuh, and an inquiry against former Nuh SP Varun Singla, who was on leave despite intelligence inputs of chances violence.

They also demanded recovery of shops and homes of Hindus from those involved in the riots.

