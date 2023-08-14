इंडियन आवाज़     14 Aug 2023 11:34:03      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Heavy rains disrupts normal life in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Heavy to moderate rains have been lashing many parts of Uttarakhand since night . As a result major rivers of the state are in spate. The Badrinath National Highway has been blocked at several places in Chamoli district due to heavy rains and landslides. On the other hand Gangotri and Yamnoutri National highway in Uttarkashi district have been blocked at Dharashu and Dabarkot due to landslides.

The Meteorological Department has issued a orange alert warning of heavy rains during the next 24 hours in Dehradun,Pauri, Champawat,Tehri Nainital,Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts. According to met department moderate to heavy rains may also occur in other parts of the state during this period.
In view of the weather warning, the district administrations of Dehradun, Haridwar and Champawat have decided to keep all Anganwadi centers and government and private schools up to class 12 to be remain closed today.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

والدین کو اپنے بچوں سے زیادہ مطالبہ نہیں کرنا چاہیے۔ انہیں اپنی پسند کا کیریئر منتخب کرنے دیں :  نائب صدر جمہوریہ

"دنیا کو پیکاسو نہیں ملتا اگر اس کے والدین نے اسے سرکاری ملاز ...

ڈیجیٹل پرسنل ڈیٹا پروٹیکشن ایکٹ ایک عالمی معیار کا قانون ہے: راجیو چندر شیکھر

ڈی پی ڈی پی کے معاون قانون  ڈیجیٹل انڈیا ایکٹ کے نام سے معروف ...

پاکستان کے نگراں وزیر اعظم انوار الحق کاکڑ کون ہیں؟

سینئر سینیٹر انوار الحق کاکڑ جنہیں پاکستان کا نیا نگران وزیر ...

MARQUEE

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Digital Personal Data Protection Act is a world-class legislation: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar 

DPDP’s companion legislation is known as the Digital India Act, which is set to replace the 22-year-old IT A ...

ISRO releases Moon’s video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

WEB DESK A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon ...

@Powered By: Logicsart