Heavy rains disrupts normal life in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Heavy to moderate rains have been lashing many parts of Uttarakhand since night . As a result major rivers of the state are in spate. The Badrinath National Highway has been blocked at several places in Chamoli district due to heavy rains and landslides. On the other hand Gangotri and Yamnoutri National highway in Uttarkashi district have been blocked at Dharashu and Dabarkot due to landslides.



The Meteorological Department has issued a orange alert warning of heavy rains during the next 24 hours in Dehradun,Pauri, Champawat,Tehri Nainital,Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts. According to met department moderate to heavy rains may also occur in other parts of the state during this period.

In view of the weather warning, the district administrations of Dehradun, Haridwar and Champawat have decided to keep all Anganwadi centers and government and private schools up to class 12 to be remain closed today.