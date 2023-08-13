Amit Shah hails the team of NAFIS of NCRB for winning Gold Award

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the team of National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) of NCRB for winning the Gold Award under the Excellence in Government Process Reengineering for Digital Transformation Category-1 of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).



Union Home Minister tweeted and wrote that National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) makes its mark as the shining example of efficient governance as it wins DAPRG’s gold award in Category-1. The award for its excellence in delivering e-governance is a recognition of the dedication the entire NAFIS team has put into creating a fool-proof fingerprint identification system, in pursuit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of a secure India. Ministry of Home Affairs communiqué said that NAFIS has created a central database of fingerprints of criminals, which can be accessed by users from all States, Union Territories, and Central Agencies. This has resulted in a qualitative improvement in the efficiency and effectiveness of the criminal detection and investigation process.