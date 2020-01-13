FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jan 2020 10:00:43      انڈین آواز
Ad

Pakistan court annuls Musharraf’s death penalty

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Special Court formed for Musharraf treason trial ‘unconstitutional’, rules LHC

WEB DESK

Former military dictator Musharraf handed death sentence in high treason case

ISPR blasts detailed verdict in Musharraf treason case, deems it ‘against humanity, religion’

LAHORE

In a major relief for Pakistan’s former military dictator, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday termed as ‘unconstitutional’ the formation of a special court that had tried former president and retired general Pervez Musharraf for high treason.

It also ruled that the amended Article 6 of the Constitution, under which Musharraf had been found guilty, could not be applied in the case ‘ex post facto’ (retrospectively).

Article 6 of the Constitution was modified through the 18th Amendment in 2010, while the case against Musharraf concerned events that happened before that.

Musharraf was sentenced to death by a special court in Islamabad on December 17, 2019, six years after the trial started. The case was filed by the PML-N government against Musharraf for suspending the Constitution on November 3, 2007, when he imposed emergency in the country.

According to both the federal government and Musharraf’s lawyer, after the high court’s ruling, the verdict issued by the special court stands void.

A three-member full Bench of the Lahore High Court comprising Justices Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Mohammad Ameer Bhatti and Chaudhry Masood Jahangir unanimously declared the formation of the special court against Musharraf as “unconstitutional” on Monday.

The court also ruled that the treason case against Musharraf was not prepared in accordance with the law.

Last week, a legal expert had told the court that the constitution of a special court to try former president Pervez Musharraf was not done according to the law. “The complaint filed against the former president was not filed through the right authority,” Barrister Ali Zafar had testified.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Manpreet to lead 20-member Indian Hockey team in FIH Pro League

Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi Ace mid fielder Manpreet Singh was on Monday retained captain of the 20-membe ...

Indian squad announced for ICC Women’s T-20 World Cup

Harman Preet Kaur-led India squad was announced in Mumbai on Sunday for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Austr ...

Football Delhi launches first ever U-17 Khelo India Girls Football League

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi In a bid to bring the game of football closer to the women and provide a stru ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!