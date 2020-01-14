FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jan 2020 02:35:01      انڈین آواز
French president Macron raises Kashmir issue in conversation with PM Modi

File Photo

Agencies

French president Emmanuel Macron raised the Kashmir issue during a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his country continues to track developments in the region closely.

The matter came up during the conversation on Friday, according to a statement from the Elysee Palace, which added the two leaders agreed to work together to ease tensions in West Asia by urging all parties to show restraint.

THE TWO LEADERS had a telephonic conversation on Friday. During the conversation, both leaders expressed their view on the necessity of de-escalation in the Middle East. They also agreed to work together towards easing tensions by urging the parties to show restraint and responsibility.

Mr Modi and Mr Macron reiterated their attachment to the full implementation of the goals defined during Prime Minister’s visit to Chantilly in August last year and India’s participation in the Biarritz G7 Summit.

They agreed on the interest in intensifying ministerial visits in both countries in the course of this year. The two leaders expressed their interest in pursuing the strengthening of the partnership in the military and civil nuclear fields, as well as enhancing our operational cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

In the spirit of trust and frankness that characterizes their relations, Prime Minister and the French President discussed the situation in the region of Kashmir, which France continues to follow closely.

Both also agreed on the importance of remaining in very close contact in view of the upcoming decisive events in 2020 with regard to climate change and biodiversity.

