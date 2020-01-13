FreeCurrencyRates.com

13 Jan 2020
Saudi, UAE congratulate new Sultan of Oman

Published On:

WEB DESK

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates today congratulated the newly sworn in Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimour.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence sent a congratulatory message wishing further progress and prosperity of Omani people under Sultan’s wise leadership.

Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on assumption of the throne. In a tweet, the UAE Vice President wished him success to lead the second renaissance of Oman for the further development of the people.

PM Modi congratulates new Sultan of Oman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on taking over as Sultan of Oman. In a series of tweets, Mr. Modi said, he is confident that under his leadership, Oman will continue to progress and prosper and contribute to global peace.

The Prime Minister said, India has millennia old relations with Oman and New Delhi looks forward to working hand in hand with Sayyid Haitham to further strengthen strategic partnership between the two countries.

