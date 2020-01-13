FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jan 2020 12:41:10      انڈین آواز
Hong Kong rally seeks international support for movement

WEB DESK

More than a thousand people attended a rally in Hong Kong ON Sunday to urge people and governments abroad to support the city’s pro-democracy movement and oppose China’s ruling Communist Party.

Representatives of allied activist groups from Canada, Europe and Taiwan led the attendees in the rally. Speakers also celebrated the results of yesterday’s presidential election in Taiwan that saw the Democratic Progressive Party’s Tsai Ing-wen voted to a second term in a landslide.

Months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory, have driven home to many in Taiwan the contrast between their democratically governed island and authoritarian mainland China.

