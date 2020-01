AMN

Many flights have been delayed or cancelled due to unusual heavy rain in Dubai and water-logging at Dubai airport ,

Incessant rain over the last 48 hours have left many areas flooded .

Most of the schools have been closed. The downpour, which had started on Friday night,fell at a rate of 150 millimeters per hour, for two and a half hours.

Dubai Media Office described it as “unusually heavy rain” on its Twitter account.