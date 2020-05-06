Over 39 Crore people receive financial assistance of Rs 34,800 crore under PMGKY

AMN

Around 39 crore poor and needy people received financial assistance of 34 thousand 800 crore rupees under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, PMGKP so far. The package was announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in March to protect the poor people from the impact of the lockdown imposed due to COVID 19. As part of the package, the Government announced free food grains and cash payment to women, poor senior citizens and farmers.

The implementation of the package is being continuously monitored by Central and State governments to provide relief to the poor people. Fintech and digital technology have been employed for swift and efficient transfer of financial assistance to the beneficiaries. Under the various components of the package, 16 thousand 394 crore rupees front loaded towards payment of the first instalment of PM-KISAN to 8.19 crore beneficiaries. More than 10 thousand crore rupees credited to 20 crore women’s Jan Dhan account as first instalment. Further, two thousand 785 crores credited to 5.57 crore women’s Jan Dhan account as second instalment in this month. Besides, one thousand 405 crore rupees disbursed to 2.82 crore old age persons, widows and disabled persons.

A financial support of Rs 3,492 crore rupees was provided to more than two crore building and construction workers . During April, more than 30 lakh metric tonnes of food grains have been distributed to 60.33 crore beneficiaries while 6.19 lakh metric tonnes of food grains were distributed to 12.39 crore beneficiaries in this month. 2.42 lakh metric tonnes of pulses have also been dispatched to various states and union territories. Pulses have been distributed to 5.21 crore household beneficiaries. Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, a total of 5.09 crore cylinders have been booked under and 4.82 crore free cylinders delivered to the beneficiaries.

In addition to it, 9.6 lakh members of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO has taken benefit of online withdrawal of non-refundable advance from EPFO account amounting to 2,985 crore rupees. 24 per cent EPF contribution transferred to 44.97 lakh employees’ account amounting to 698 crore rupees. Under the MNREGA scheme, 5.97 crore person’s man-days of work generated and 21 thousand 32 crore released to States to liquidate pending dues. Insurance scheme for health workers in Government Hospitals and Health Care Centres has been operationalised by New India Assurance covering 22.12 Lakh health workers.