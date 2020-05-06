J&K: Hizbul Mujahideen Top Commander Riyaz Naikoo Gunned Down in Encounter

Naikoo

WEB DESK

In a major breakthrough for India security forces in their relentless pursuit to thwart terrorism in the Kashmir valley, Hizbul Mujahideen chief and one of the most dreaded militant Riyaz Naikoo was killed in his native Beighpora village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The overnight opeartion by the security forces started on Tuesday evening when a massive search operation was launched in the native village of Naikoo.

Another militant killed in the encounter in Beighpora. Operation going on. Further details shall follow, Kashmir Zone Police said.

Joint troops recovered bodies of 2 terrorists, among them one has been identified as Hizbul Commander Riyaz Naikoo. Search continues. Heavy stone pelting going on, Central Reserve Police Force updated later.

It was earlier reported that the top Hizbul Mujahideen commander had come to visit his home in Beighpora village the joint op by the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police, moved in quickly to seal all entry and exit points of the village.

“The adjoining Gulzarpora village has also been brought under the cordon and search operation is on to ensure that once trapped, he is unable to escape,” sources said.

Riyaz Naikoo took over as the commander of Hizbul Mujahideen after the outfit’s poster boy and commander Burhan Wani was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Kokarnag area in Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.

Naikoo carries a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head.

Before joining the militant ranks, Naikoo worked as a mathematics teacher at a local school. He was known to have passion for painting roses before he picked up the gun at the age of 33.

Security forces hold Naikoo responsible for holding the Hizbul together after its possible disintegration when Zakir Musa broke away from the Hizbul ranks to form his own splinter group.

Musa split from the Hizbul in 2017 and formed his own group called Ansar Ghazwatul Hind that claimed to be the Indian affiliate of the Al-Qaeda.

Musa was killed in Dadsara area in Tral tehsil in an encounter with the security forces on May 23, 2019.