A total of two thousand nine hundred fifty eight new confirmed cases of novel corona virus have been reported in the country during the last twenty four hours taking the total number of cases to 49 thousand 391.

Health and Family Welfare Ministry said that 14 thousand 183 patients have been cured so far and the recovery rate reached 28.71 percent. During the last 24 hours, 126 deaths have been reported taking the nationwide toll to 1694.