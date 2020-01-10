One arrested from Ranchi in connection with Gauri Lankesh murder case

AMN

The Special Investigation Team, SIT probing the murder of activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh has arrested one person in connection with the case. SIT said in a statement, that Rushikesh Devdikar alias Murali, who was absconding was arrested yesterday from his hideout at Katras in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand.

According to the probe team, Devdikar was part of the conspiracy to kill Lankesh. He is accused number 18 in the case. Lankesh, a left-leaning journalist, was shot dead on September 5, 2017 outside her house.