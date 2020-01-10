FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jan 2020 01:06:51      انڈین آواز
Ad

One arrested from Ranchi in connection with Gauri Lankesh murder case

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Special Investigation Team, SIT probing the murder of activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh has arrested one person in connection with the case. SIT said in a statement, that Rushikesh Devdikar alias Murali, who was absconding was arrested yesterday from his hideout at Katras in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand.

According to the probe team, Devdikar was part of the conspiracy to kill Lankesh. He is accused number 18 in the case. Lankesh, a left-leaning journalist, was shot dead on September 5, 2017 outside her house.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Golf: Yuvraj Singh, Hunar Mittal lead field after Day 2 of Faldo Series India leg

HSB / Greater Noida Overnight leaders Yuvraj Singh of Kapurthala and Chandigarh’s Hunar Mittal continued ...

Forward-line has improved with better understanding: Striker Mandeep Singh

HSB / Bhubaneswar Ahead of their maiden FIH Hockey Pro League season, the Indian Men's Hockey have been put ...

A Day Of Gains For Hero Motosports Tem Rally

Al Ula, Saudi Arabia Brushing off the set back from Stage 3, Hero MotoSports Team Rally started stage 4 wit ...

ART & CULTURE

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak- Tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak- Tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

WEB DESK Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak (on life of an acid attack survivor) has been exempted from tax i ...

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!