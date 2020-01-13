Lucknow, NOIDA to have Police Commissioners now

AGENCIES / LUCKNOW

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to setup the police commissioner system in Lucknow and Noida. This is seen as a major step towards police reforms in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the decision after a state cabinet meeting in Lucknow on Monday. He said that the cabinet has approved the Police Commissionerate system proposal, which was pending for decades because of lack of political will. He said the decision would further improve the law and order situation in the state.

The police commissionerate system, when implemented, will leave the district magistrates with only revenue related work and all decisions regarding law and order will be taken by the police commissioners.

Lucknow and Noida will be developed into better cities on Smart and Safe City model. One ADG level police officer will be posted as Police Commissioner in Lucknow which will now have 40 police stations after addition of 2 new police stations. He will be assisted by 2 Joint Commissioners of Police of IG rank and 9 of SP rank. On the same pattern ADG level officer will be Police commissioner if Noida and will be assisted by 2 Additional Commissioners of Police ACP who will be DIG rank officers.

A woman police officer of SP rank will also be appointed for the security of women in the city. Special police will also be deployed to manage traffic in Lucknow and Noida and additional CCTV cameras will be installed across the city with the use of Nirbhaya Fund. Former DGP of Uttar Pradesh Brij lal welcomed the decision and congratulated CM Yogi Adityanath for taking such a bold step.