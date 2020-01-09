FreeCurrencyRates.com

Mumbai Police arrests fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala

AGENCIES / MUMBAI

Mumbai Police has arrested fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, an accused in 25 cases of extortion, attempt to kill and rioting.

Addressing a press conference today, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve said Lakdawala was arrested in Patna and brought to Mumbai yesterday. Mumbai Police’s anti extortion cell produced Lakdawala before a local court in Mumbai today, which has remanded him to police custody till 21st January.

A few days back, his daughter Sonia Lakdawala was also arrested while trying to flee the country. According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Santosh Rastogi, a lot of information about Lakdawala’s dealings and current location was obtained from the investigation of Sonia Lakdawala.

Earlier a Dawood gang member, Lakdawala aligned with Chhota Rajan when the latter created his own gang. Lakdawala, however left the Chhota Rajan gang in 2008 to operate on his own from outside the country.

In May 2004, he was arrested by the Canadian Police in Ottawa. A few years back, Lakdawala was believed to be somewhere in North America, although he frequently travelled to other countries like Malaysia, Nepal, Cambodia and United Kingdom. A Red Corner notice had earlier been issued against him.

