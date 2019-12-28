North India under grip of severe cold wave; Rail, Air services affected

The whole of north India is under the grip of a severe cold spell with cold or severe cold day conditions likely to continue for the next five days in many areas.

WEB DESK

Many parts of North India continued to reel under severe cold wave conditions with Delhi recording the season’s lowest temperature this morning. The minimum temperature in the Capital city settled at 2.4 degree Celsius.

Delhi: Safdarjung Station – 2.4 degree Celsius

Haryana: Sirsa – 2.0 degree, Hisar – 0.3 degree Celsius

Punjab: Bhatinda – 2.8 degree, Firozpur – 4.0 degree Celsius

The visibility at Delhi Airport was reduced to Zero this morning due to dense fog. Rail and Air services affected. Lodhi Road registered the lowest temperature of 1.7 degrees Celsius followed by Ayanagar 1.9 and Palam 3.1 degrees Celsius in the capital.

Head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre of IMD Delhi, Dr. Kuldeep Shrivastav told media that similar weather conditions are likely to continue tomorrow. According to Weather Office, severe cold day conditions in many pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days.

Dense fog is also very likely over these places during next 3 days and over north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha during next 2 days and in northeastern India during next 4 to 5 days and abate thereafter.