FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Dec 2019 04:43:11      انڈین آواز
Ad

North India under grip of severe cold wave; Rail, Air services affected

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The whole of north India is under the grip of a severe cold spell with cold or severe cold day conditions likely to continue for the next five days in many areas.

WEB DESK

Many parts of North India continued to reel under severe cold wave conditions with Delhi recording the season’s lowest temperature this morning. The minimum temperature in the Capital city settled at 2.4 degree Celsius.

Delhi: Safdarjung Station – 2.4 degree Celsius
Haryana: Sirsa – 2.0 degree, Hisar – 0.3 degree Celsius
Punjab: Bhatinda – 2.8 degree, Firozpur – 4.0 degree Celsius

The visibility at Delhi Airport was reduced to Zero this morning due to dense fog. Rail and Air services affected. Lodhi Road registered the lowest temperature of 1.7 degrees Celsius followed by Ayanagar 1.9 and Palam 3.1 degrees Celsius in the capital.

Head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre of IMD Delhi, Dr. Kuldeep Shrivastav told media that similar weather conditions are likely to continue tomorrow. According to Weather Office, severe cold day conditions in many pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days.

Dense fog is also very likely over these places during next 3 days and over north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha during next 2 days and in northeastern India during next 4 to 5 days and abate thereafter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Mary Kom beats Nikhat Zareen in final for Olympic Qualifiers

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom defeated Nikhat Zareen in a split verdict trial bout to make the Indian t ...

‘Khelo India Youth Games’ is reviving sports culture in India: Monalisa Baruah Mehta

HSB / New Delhi Arjuna awardee and national table tennis champion Monalisa Baruah Mehta has lauded the Khel ...

Golf: Thangaraja storms into halfway lead with a superb 63 at TATA Steel Championship

HSB / Jamshedpur Sri Lankan N Thangaraja shot a superb nine-under-63 to storm into the halfway lead at the ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!