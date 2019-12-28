FreeCurrencyRates.com

28 Dec 2019
“Notebandi 2”: Rahul Gandhi Attacks Government Over CCA, NRC

AMN

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has drew comparison between the new amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizenship NRC and the BJP government’s demonetisation move in 2016.

“This sham (Citizenship Amended Act and NRC) is notebandi number 2. It will be more disastrous than the notes ban move. All the poor people will be expected to prove their citizenship. They will be the worst hit,” he said. He will visit Assam today to pay tribute to those killed in the violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

On Thursday, Rahul hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his claim that there are no detention centres in India and the suggestion that a nationwide rollout of National Register of Citizens is not happening. “The Prime Minister of the RSS lies to Mother India,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, along with an edited clip of PM Modi’s speech at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday and a media report on a purported detention centre in Assam. The Congress MP also added the hashtag #JhootJhootJhoot (Lies, Lies, Lies).

The ruling BJP slammed Mr Gandhi for his remark, calling him a “jhoothon ka sardar” (master of lies). “Today, Rahul Gandhi has tweeted something and the kind of language he has used is very objectionable. He has said that the Prime Minister of the RSS lies to Bharat Mata. I think it is wrong to expect decency and good language from Rahul Gandhi,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference.

