BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of lying to people on NPR

AMN / NEW DELHI

The BJP Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging that the National Population Register (NPR) is a tax on the poor.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi, party leader and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar accused Mr Gandhi of always lying to the people.

He alleged that Congress party is opposing because they do not want to check illegal migration. He said NPR is a right step to help the poor.

Mr Javadekar added that NPR and Aadhaar combination brings in transparency and identifies beneficiaries.

Meanwhile BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav Friday accused the opposition parties of spreading disinformation and malicious campaign against the Government on Citizenship Amendment Act.

Addressing media persons in Jammu today, the senior BJP leader said that Congress-led opposition parties are trying to create communal tension in various parts of the country on the issue of CAA. He appealed the people of Jammu and Kashmir not to fall prey to the dis-information campaign launched against CAA.

Talking about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr Madhav said that situation is fast returning to normal in Kashmir Valley.

He said that now only 30-32 prominent leaders are under preventive detention Jammu and Kashmir. He said that in total less than 100 people are under preventive detention who too will be released in phased manner.

Regarding lifting the ban on Internet, the BJP leader said that internet services have resumed in Kargil from today adding that internet services will soon be resumed in Jammu region and Kashmir valley as the situation becomes favourable.