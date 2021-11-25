No Organ of State Should Infringe on Other’s Domain: Lok Sabha Speaker

ANDALIB AKHTER / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said every organ of the State should function within the constitutional mandate for people’s welfare without infringing on others’ domain.

”The framers of our constitution envisaged that all organs of the State would work in harmony with each other to ensure citizens’ welfare. Every organ of the State should function within the constitutional mandate without infringing on others’ domain”, said speaker while addressing the National Conference of Law Students, organised under the auspices of the Indian Parliamentary Group at the Central Hall of Parliament

Speaker highlighted the duties mentioned in the constitution. He said India’s Constitution is a unique blend of rights and duties and asked the youth to reorient themselves and carry out their fundamental duties in national interest.

”Laws are made for the welfare of the people and it should be the endeavour of every organ of the State to further people’s welfare,” Birla said.

He said India will be able to take rapid strides on the path of progress and its democracy will become more enriched and mature ”if we discharge our responsibilities sincerely and diligently with a commitment towards the national goals and Constitutional values”.

At the same event, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju spoke about the constitutional provisions for separation of powers and said India’s constitutional system hinges on a careful balance and therefore organs of the state must stay within the limits defined by it.

”No organ should transgress on the powers of the other,” Rijiju was quoted in the Lok Sabha Secretariat statement. The minister also said that the constitution is supreme but sovereignty lies with the people. Constitution is an embodiment of the expression of people, he added.

Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Harivansh in his address said that Constituent Assembly Debates are treasure of information. He also highlighted the important role played by unsung heroes and women in the Constitution making process. Highlighting the fine balance between the three organs of the State, Shri Harivansh said that every organ should respect the powers and functions of the other. The Deputy Chairman urged the young student community to focus on their duties and to provide legal aid which will further help in administration of justice. Emphasizing on the need for framing of laws at an appropriate time, Harivansh said that delayed laws have tremendous socio-economic cost.

Rajya Sabha Member and President of Indian Council of Cultural Relations Dr. Vinay P. Sahasrabuddhe gave the Welcome Address. Secretary General Lok Sabha Shri Utpal Kumar Singh delivered the Vote of Thanks.

Later, the Plenary Sessions on “Separation of Powers enshrined in the Constitution of India” were conducted by Chairpersons of Standing Committees of External Affairs and Personnel, Public Grievances, Law & Justice.