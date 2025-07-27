17 parliamentarians get Sansad Ratna Award 2025

AMN

Seventeen parliamentarians have been awarded Sansad Ratna Awards 2025 in New Delhi on Saturday for their exemplary performances. These parliamentarians include Ravi Kishan, and Dinesh Sharma from BJP, Varsha Gaikwad from Congress, Supriya Sule from NCP-SP and Arvind Sawant from Shivsena-UBT.

The awards have been given by a non-government organisation. Talking to the media on the occasion, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said, this award is the recognition of MPs outstanding performances. He also congratulated all the MPs who got this award.