Lok Sabha Holds Special Debate on ‘Operation Sindoor’: Govt Hails Strike, Opposition Questions Security Lapses

ANDALIB AKHTER

The Lok Sabha today began a special discussion on Operation Sindoor, India’s strong and calibrated military response to the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The operation, launched by the Indian Armed Forces, was widely hailed by the government as a decisive and successful counter-terror mission aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure across the border.

Opening the debate, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India had sent a powerful and unequivocal message to Pakistan: “Terror and talks cannot go together.” He revealed that over 100 terrorists were neutralized and nine terror hideouts were destroyed during Operation Sindoor. The strike, he emphasized, was non-escalatory, precisely targeted, and intended solely to dismantle terrorist camps on Pakistani soil.

Singh praised the bravery and operational readiness of the Indian Armed Forces, highlighting the role of advanced air defence systems like the S-400 and Akash missile systems, which successfully thwarted Pakistan’s retaliatory attempts. Importantly, no strategic Indian assets were damaged during Pakistan’s counterstrikes.

Refuting claims of international pressure behind the subsequent ceasefire, the Defence Minister clarified that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations held formal talks on May 12, following which both sides mutually agreed to pause operations. He warned that any future misadventure by Pakistan would trigger a resumption of Operation Sindoor.

The minister strongly criticized Pakistan’s continued use of terrorism as a state policy, stating that the ISI and Pakistani Army have institutionalized proxy warfare against India. He reiterated that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India is prepared to go to any extent to defend itself from terrorism. Responding to opposition queries about aircraft losses, Singh said such questions fail to reflect national sentiment.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, in his intervention, stressed the diplomatic success of the operation. He said India had not only responded militarily, but also shaped global opinion by highlighting Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism. He cited the designation of ‘The Resistance Front’ as a global terrorist organization by the U.S., calling it a major diplomatic achievement. Jaishankar also clarified that no conversation took place between PM Modi and U.S. President Trump between April 22 and June 17, countering claims of international pressure on India.

However, Opposition leaders raised concerns over the government’s internal security management. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned why the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack remained at large and expressed skepticism over the ceasefire’s timing. He also criticized the government’s diplomacy, pointing out that Pakistan had received international financial aid, which, he said, reflects a failure of India’s global narrative.

Samajwadi Party’s Ramashankar Rajbhar echoed these sentiments, raising questions about Jammu & Kashmir’s security apparatus. In response, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh rebuked the Opposition for not acknowledging the bravery of the armed forces, reminding them of the numerous terror attacks that occurred during the UPA regime, which claimed over 615 lives.

BJP MP Baijayant Panda criticized former Congress governments for compromising national security and questioned the Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly undermining India’s military and indigenous technologies. Shambhavi from Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) called the Pahalgam attack an assault on humanity itself, adding, “This is New India — we respond in the enemy’s language.”

Several other MPs, including Kalyan Banerjee (TMC), Lavu Sri Krishna (TDP), YS Avinash Reddy (YSRCP), Deepender Singh Hooda (Congress), Mian Altaf Ahmad (J&KNC), Tejasvi Surya (BJP), Supriya Sule (NCP–Sharad Pawar), and Anurag Thakur (BJP) also participated in the debate, presenting varied perspectives on Operation Sindoor and India’s broader counter-terror strategy. Debate was going on till this report was filed