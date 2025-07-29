Discussion on Op Sindoor underway in Rajya Sabha

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Rajya Sabha has taken up special discussion on India’s strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Initiating the discussion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Army and security forces for eliminating three terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir who brutally killed 26 innocent people in the Pahalgam.

He stressed that the objective of the Operation Sindoor was to destroy terrorist hideouts and to send a clear message that India adopts a zero tolerance against terrorism. He added that Operation Sindoor’s role is highly important in shaping the country’s future.

Mr. Singh said, terrorists were considering India a soft target, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a strong message was sent to terrorists that their hideouts will be destroyed if they take the lives of innocent people. He said, in retaliation to cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the Indian Armed Forces gave a befitting reply to Pakistan and killed more than 100 terrorists.

The Defence Minister reiterated that if Pakistan will dare any misadventure in the future, the country will not hesitate to resume Operation Sindoor. He said that India will never bow down to Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail and other war tactics. Mr Singh added that the government has taken steps to strengthen the armed forces by giving them freedom for emergency procurement to deal with any emergency situation.

Speaking about defense export, Mr Singh said that the defence products made in the country are being exported to nearly 100 countries this year and the defence export has touched 30 thousand crore rupees which is expected to touch 50 thousand crore rupees by 2029.

Participating in the discussion, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the government for the announcement of ceasefire during the Operation Sindoor. Accusing the government for intelligence failure, Mr. Kharge said, Uri, Pulwama, and now Pahalgam attack showed the intelligence failure. He also questioned the government for being unable to apprehend the terrorists who were responsible for the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Intervening in the debate, the Defence Minister emphasized that the ceasefire announcement was not made under any pressure and no talks were held between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.