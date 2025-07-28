President, PM, other leaders congratulates both finalists of FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu has congratulated Indian Grandmasters Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy on being the winner and runner up respectively at the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025. Divya Deshmukh secured the title after her victory over fellow Indian Koneru Humpy in the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup in Batumi, Georgia. In a social media post, President Murmu lauded Divya’s feat on becoming the first Indian woman to win the title at the age of nineteen. The President also conveyed appreciations to Koneru Humpy for sustaining excellence throughout her illustrious career.

President Murmu underlined that both the finalists of the chess world championship were from India which showcases the abundance of talent in the country, especially among women. The President also expressed hope that both women champions will continue to bring greater glories and inspire the youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated chess player Divya Deshmukh for winning FIDE Women’s World Chess Champion 2025. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that he is proud of the young Divya Deshmukh on becoming FIDE Women’s World Chess Champion. He said that chess player Deshmukh’s this remarkable feat, will inspire several youngsters. The Prime Minister also lauded the efforts of chess player Koneru Humpy. He said that player Koneru Humpy has also displayed immense prowess throughout the championship.