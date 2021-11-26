Opposition is most important element of democracy, says Prez Kovind on Constitution Day

President remarks came at time when several opposition parties today boycott the function in the central hall.

V P, PM also addresses nation on Constitution Day

By ANDALIB AKHTER

President Ram Nath Kovind today said that the opposition is the most important element of democracy. He said that without an effective opposition, democracy becomes ineffective.

“It is expected that the Government and the opposition, despite their differences, continue to work together in the best interests of the citizens”.

Speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations, being organized by the Indian Parliamentary Group, in the Central Hall of Parliament House today (November 26, 2021), president said that there may be differences of opinion, but no difference should be so great as to hinder the real purpose of public service. It is natural for members of the ruling party and the opposition to compete – but this competition should be about being better representatives and doing better things for the public good. Only then will it be considered healthy competition.

“Competition in Parliament should not be confused with rivalry. We all believe that our Parliament is a ‘Temple of Democracy’. Therefore, it becomes the responsibility of every parliamentarian to conduct themselves in this temple of democracy with the same spirit of reverence with which they do in their places of worship”, president noted.

President said that Parliament is at the apex of India’s democratic system and all MPs gather here to discuss issues related to public interest along with making laws.

“In fact, the elected representatives of the Gram Sabha, the Vidhan Sabha and the Parliament should have only one priority. That singular priority lies in working for the welfare of all the people of their constituencies and for the interest of the nation” Mr Kovind said.

He said seventy-two years ago, in this Central Hall, the framers of Constitution had adopted this document for a bright future of independent India. He said the development journey of India has been progressing on the strength of Constitution. Also, not only women were given the right to vote from the beginning, but many women were members of the Constituent Assembly.

Mr. Kovind said, women also made an unprecedented contribution in the making of the Constitution. He also released digital versions of the Constituent Assembly Debates and a calligraphed copy of the Indian Constitution with amendments made to date.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also said during the 254th Session of Rajya Sabha, the productivity dipped to 29.60 percent. Mr. Naidu bemoaned that it means that the Rajya Sabha has lost about 70 percent of the functional time. He said, all concerned need to ponder over the fact of rendering legislature dysfunctional.

He further adds, the Preamble summarises the philosophy of the Constitution in which people preferred India to be a democratic republic. He said it has been our firm belief that people have been at the centre of our development.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said Constitution was drafted after many hindrances and united the princely states in the country. Speaking in the Central Hall of Parliament, PM said Constitution Day is the day to salute this House, where many of India’s leaders brainstormed to give the Constitution of India. He said the Nation pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and all those who fought during India’s independence struggle. Today is the day to pay our tribute to the main architects of the Indian Constitution like Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Dr. B R Ambedkar. The Prime minister also bowed to all those who made sacrifices in the freedom movement. He said Constitution binds this diverse country.

PM said, Constitution is not just a collection of many clauses, country’s Constitution is the great tradition of millennia. He emphasized that Samvidhan Divas should have been celebrated every year after 1950 to inspire coming generations and answer their questions. He said this day should also be celebrated to evaluate whether what we do is right or not. Taking a dig at dynast parties, Prime Minister said if a party is run by one family for many generations, then, it is not good for a healthy democracy.

Prime Minister further said duty as citizens are to protect the rich values that the Indian Constitution has charted for us and introspect its significance in our lives every year.

He said, while the nation is commemorating Samvidhan Divas today, the nation should not forget the brave hearts who countered the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the ones who lost their lives.