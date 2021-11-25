Law Minister Kiren Rijiju launches Online Course on Indian Constitution

Staff Reporter

On the eve of Constitution Day union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju today launched Online Course on Indian Constitution in New Delhi. The Online Course on Indian Constitution has been launched by the Department of Legal Affairs of Ministry of Law and Justice in collaboration with National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, NALSAR and University of Law.

In his address, Mr Rijiju underlined the values of the freedom movement as enshrined in the Constitution, especially Fundamental Rights and the Directive Principles of State Policy, which have been the key drivers for social, economic and political justice for all.

He mentioned that while being the lengthiest Constitution of the World, the Indian Constitution remains dynamic and relevant as ever, as having unique blend of rigidity and flexibility. He highlighted the give away of the Constitution in terms of independent Judicial system, guaranteed rights and values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity for the masses. He emphasized that as citizens of the world’s largest democracy, it is incumbent upon people of the country to know the ethos and content of the Constitution so as to meaningfully lay a claim over and actualize the guaranteed rights in practice.

Mr Rijiju quoted Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, saying Constitution is not a mere lawyer’s document, it is a vehicle of life and its spirit is always the spirit of age. He stressed that the Constitution as a transformative document is required to be imbibed by the citizens and hence, the online course is indeed a step towards enlightening all citizens with a spirit of Constitutional morality and visions of our founding fathers. He further accentuated that the online course, with the teachings of the Constitution shall play a definite role in helping citizens to become future defenders of the liberties given by this great document.

Secretary of Department of Legal Affairs Anoop Kumar Mendiratta laid down the importance of the Online Course on Constitution and said, this will be an important milestone in spreading the aspirations and ideals of the Constitution and empowers the citizens of this country by making them aware of the principles enshrined in the Constitution.