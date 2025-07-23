Parliament Logjam Continues for 3rd Day Over Bihar SIR Issue and Other Demands

Andalib Akhter

Parliament Logjam Continued for Third Day today over Bihar Voter List Issue and Other Demands. Both Houses of Parliament witnessed repeated disruptions as the Opposition parties intensified their protest, primarily demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, among other pressing issues.

Despite repeated appeals from the presiding officers, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha failed to transact any significant legislative business, eventually being adjourned for the day following multiple interruptions.

Lok Sabha in Disarray: Scheduled Tribes Bill Shelved Amid Ruckus

The Lok Sabha faced two adjournments before being called off for the day. When the House reconvened at 2 PM after the second break, members from the Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, and other opposition parties stormed the well of the House, raising slogans and pressing for an immediate discussion on the Bihar electoral roll issue and demanding the withdrawal of the SIR process.

The Presiding Officer urged members to restore order, reminding them that an important bill — the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024 — was listed for discussion. He emphasized that crucial time had already been lost in the past two days and urged cooperation for the functioning of the House. However, as chaos continued, the House was adjourned for the rest of the day.

Earlier, when the House reconvened at 12 noon after the first adjournment, Opposition members continued to disrupt proceedings with slogans and demands. Despite the noisy atmosphere, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya introduced two key pieces of legislation: the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 and The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Efforts to hold the Zero Hour were also thwarted due to unrelenting sloganeering. The presiding officer reiterated the government’s willingness to discuss all issues raised by the opposition but lamented that continued disruptions were stalling the democratic process. Amidst the din, the House was once again adjourned till 2 PM.

The day began on a tense note at 11 AM, when Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took up Question Hour, only to be confronted with immediate disruptions from Opposition members. As they raised placards and shouted slogans, Mr. Birla expressed deep concern, noting that the people of the country were watching the conduct of their elected representatives. He urged the members to allow the House to function in a dignified manner. In the middle of the commotion, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw managed to respond to a question on railway projects in Bihar. However, the protest continued unabated, leading to the first adjournment of the day at 12 Noon.

Rajya Sabha follows Lok Sabha Turmoil



The Rajya Sabha witnessed similar disorder throughout the day. When the Upper House reassembled at 2 PM after the second adjournment, Opposition parties, including the Congress, DMK, and TMC, once again created a commotion, demanding a thorough discussion on the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal attempted to move the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025 for consideration and passing. However, the uproar prevented any meaningful debate or discussion. With the ruckus showing no signs of subsiding, the Chair was left with no option but to adjourn the House for the day.

Earlier in the day, the Upper House had met at 11 AM, where the Opposition raised their demands immediately, including discussions on the SIR and other regional concerns. When the session resumed at 12 Noon following the first adjournment, the Chair attempted to conduct Question Hour, but was again met with loud protests. Requests to allow the scheduled business to proceed were ignored, resulting in another adjournment till 2 PM.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh also rejected multiple adjournment notices submitted by the opposition, which only further escalated tensions in the House.

No End in Sight to the Deadlock

The persistent standoff in Parliament highlights the deepening rift between the government and the opposition, with the Bihar electoral roll revision becoming the flashpoint in a broader political struggle. The government maintains it is open to dialogue, but opposition parties continue to allege deliberate manipulation of voter rolls, demanding transparency and immediate rollback of the SIR process.

With precious legislative time slipping away and several key bills pending, the logjam casts a shadow over the remaining days of the session. Whether a resolution can be brokered remains to be seen, but as things stand, Parliament continues to remain paralyzed by protest.