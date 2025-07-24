Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India resumes tourist visas for Chinese citizens after 5 years

Jul 24, 2025

India will resume issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens from today, after a gap of 5 years. In a social media post, the Indian Embassy in Beijing said that Chinese citizens can apply for a tourist visa to India after completing an online application, scheduling an appointment and personally submitting their passport and other required documents to the Indian Visa Application Centres in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. 

The development comes at a time when both countries are trying to ease tensions and improve ties that plummeted following the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020. The two sides had also decided to resume the Kailash Mansarovar yatra this summer. The direct air services and Kailash Mansarovar yatra were suspended since the COVID pandemic and the Galwan crisis. The two countries recognised that 2025, being the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China, should be utilised to redouble diplomatic efforts to restore mutual trust and confidence among the public. In addition to this, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar visited China this month, his first trip to the neighbouring country in five years.

Jul 24, 2025
Parliament Logjam Continues for 3rd Day Over Bihar SIR Issue and Other Demands

Jul 23, 2025
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Systematic Election Theft in India, Accuses Govt of Voter List Manipulation

Jul 23, 2025

بھارت نے چینی شہریوں کے لیے سیاحتی ویزا جاری کرنا دوبارہ شروع کر دیا

भारत ने चीनी नागरिकों के लिए पर्यटक वीजा जारी करना शुरू किया

