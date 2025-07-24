Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India, China review border situation in 34th WMCC meet, plan next round of talks

Jul 24, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

India and China on Wednesday held the 34th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs in New Delhi, where both sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and discussed steps to maintain peace and stability in the border areas.

The Indian delegation was led by Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia), while the Chinese side was headed by Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department in China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that the two sides took note of the general prevalence of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and acknowledged the gradual improvement in bilateral ties.

“They agreed to maintain regular diplomatic and military contacts through established mechanisms on the issues related to the India-China border,” the MEA said.

The delegations also discussed measures previously explored during the 23rd round of Special Representatives (SR) talks and the 33rd WMCC meeting to further strengthen border management and avoid friction.

As part of the confidence-building process, the two sides are also preparing for the next round of SR-level talks on the boundary question, which is expected to be held in India later this year.

During his visit, the head of the Chinese delegation, Hong Liang, also called on the Indian Foreign Secretary, signalling continued diplomatic engagement at multiple levels.

The WMCC was set up in 2012 as an institutional mechanism for consultation and coordination on India-China border affairs, and to maintain peace along the LAC through regular dialogue. DD

