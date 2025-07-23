Rahul Gandhi Alleges Systematic Election Theft in India, Accuses Govt of Voter List Manipulation



AMN / New Delhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the government, alleging that “elections are being stolen in India” and voter lists are being manipulated to disenfranchise marginalized communities.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex, Gandhi raised serious concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in Bihar. He claimed that the process is being used to selectively remove the names of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and minorities from the voter list.

“This isn’t just happening in Bihar. They did it in Maharashtra too. We asked the Election Commission for the voter list and CCTV footage, but they refused. The government even changed the law to deny us access to video evidence. One crore new voters were mysteriously added in Maharashtra right before the elections,” Gandhi said.

He further revealed that a six-month-long investigation by his team into a Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka uncovered large-scale manipulation in voter registration and deletion. “We’ve understood the entire system—how new voters are added, whose names are deleted, and who controls the process. We know exactly how the theft is being carried out.”

According to Gandhi, this deliberate tampering is part of a broader plan to undermine free and fair elections in the country. “They now know that we have caught them red-handed. That’s why they’re changing their tactics in Bihar—removing names and rebuilding the voter list through new mechanisms.”

He asserted, “This is the harsh reality—elections are being stolen in India. And we will not remain silent.”

Gandhi also took to social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), writing:

“Elections are being stolen in India—that’s the truth. We exposed how match-fixing was done in Maharashtra. We investigated one Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka and uncovered massive voter theft. We’ll soon present the findings to the public.”

He reiterated that the INDIA alliance would fight this battle from Parliament to the streets. “We will not stay quiet. The INDIA bloc will defend democratic rights at every level.”