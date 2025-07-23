Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Rahul Gandhi to present ‘evidences’ of Voters’ manipulation before INDIA bloc partners

Jul 23, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi remains firm on the issue of alleged voter list manipulation in Maharashtra and has now decided to present detailed evidence to the INDIA bloc partners.

 The presentation aims to highlight how the voters list for the  assembly elections in Maharashtra was allegedly tampered with.

According to a senior leader, Rahul Gandhi will personally make the presentation to leaders of the INDIA alliance.

Gandhi has repeatedly criticized the Election Commission of India (ECI) for failing to act on the congress parties request to release CCTV footage from various polling booths.

Meanwhile, the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar has escalated into a major controversy. INDIA bloc members have flagged the matter, which is now being heard by the Supreme Court.

With Gandhi taking a strong stand, the upcoming presentation — which will focus on specific assembly segments where a significant number of new voters were added just four months after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections — is being viewed as a potential rallying point for INDIA alliance partners.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Systematic Election Theft in India, Accuses Govt of Voter List Manipulation

