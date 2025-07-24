Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

“Processing for Prosperity” theme of 4th edition of World Food India 2025

Jul 24, 2025
“Processing for Prosperity” theme of 4th edition of World Food India 2025

      

Ministry of Food Processing Industries will organise the 4th edition of World Food India 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from 25th of September this year. The theme of the four day event is Processing for Prosperity. Speaking at the Curtain Raiser event in New Delhi, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan said the event will bring together the Stakeholders to share new ideas, innovation and best practices for the growth of food  processing sector. He said, this sector has a potential to enhance the income of farmers, creating job opportunities and generating revenue. He emphasized for harnessing the the potential of this sector which is now untapped. Mr Paswan said that the aim of the government to make India a food processing hub.

The Union Minister also highlighted the schemes including Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana aiming to boost the food processing sector in the country.

On the occasion, Secretary,  Ministry of Food Processing Industries  Avinash Joshi highlighted the sector’s significant contribution to Gross Value Addition and its leadership of milk, millets and pulses.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

16 lakh employees trained for  medical emergency, informs Railways Minister

Jul 24, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Election Commission initiates process for election of Vice President

Jul 24, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Rahul Gandhi to present ‘evidences’ of Voters’ manipulation before INDIA bloc partners

Jul 23, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

भारत और नेपाल ने सुरक्षा सहयोग और सीमा प्रबंधन को और मजबूत करने पर जताई सहमति

24 July 2025 12:24 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian medical team in Dhaka to treat plane crash victims

24 July 2025 12:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
JOBS/ CAREER

India’s AI strategy aims to create employment for all  says Ashwini Vaishnaw

24 July 2025 12:14 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

16 lakh employees trained for  medical emergency, informs Railways Minister

24 July 2025 12:13 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!