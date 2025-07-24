“Processing for Prosperity” theme of 4th edition of World Food India 2025

Ministry of Food Processing Industries will organise the 4th edition of World Food India 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from 25th of September this year. The theme of the four day event is Processing for Prosperity. Speaking at the Curtain Raiser event in New Delhi, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan said the event will bring together the Stakeholders to share new ideas, innovation and best practices for the growth of food processing sector. He said, this sector has a potential to enhance the income of farmers, creating job opportunities and generating revenue. He emphasized for harnessing the the potential of this sector which is now untapped. Mr Paswan said that the aim of the government to make India a food processing hub.

The Union Minister also highlighted the schemes including Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana aiming to boost the food processing sector in the country.

On the occasion, Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries Avinash Joshi highlighted the sector’s significant contribution to Gross Value Addition and its leadership of milk, millets and pulses.