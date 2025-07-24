Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Election Commission initiates process for election of Vice President

Jul 24, 2025
The Election Commission has started the process of election to the office of Vice President following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar. The process commenced after the Ministry of Home Affairs was notified of the resignation of Mr. Dhankhar yesterday. On Monday, Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post, citing health issues.

On completion of the preparatory activities, the announcement of the election schedule to the office of the Vice-President will be made by the Commission. Major pre-announcement activities which have already been started include preparation of the electoral college, which consists of elected as well as nominated members of the Rajya Sabha, as well as the Lok Sabha.

According to the poll body, the Election Commission under Article 324 is mandated to conduct the election to the office of the Vice President. The election to the office of the Vice President is governed by The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952 and the rules, namely The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974.

