16 lakh employees trained for  medical emergency, informs Railways Minister

The government has said that more than 16 lakh railway employees have been trained in the last three years to handle medical emergencies. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated this in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today. He said, the instructions have been issued to provide a Medical Box containing lifesaving medicines, equipment and oxygen cylinder at all Railway stations and passenger carrying trains. Mr Vaishnaw added that the ambulance services of Railways, State Government and Private Hospitals are utilized to transport the injured and sick passengers to the hospitals. He said, the list of near-by hospitals and doctors along with their contact numbers is also available at all Railway stations.