Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Fake Diplomatic Empire Busted: UP STF Nabs Man Behind ‘West Arctica’ Consulate

Jul 23, 2025

AMN / Ghaziabad / Lucknow

In a sensational crackdown, the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has busted a fake “embassy” operating from a residential building in Ghaziabad and arrested a man masquerading as a diplomat of a fictional nation called “West Arctica.”

The accused, Harsh Vardhan Jain, a resident of Kavi Nagar, was taken into custody on Tuesday by the Noida unit of the STF. Jain had been running the bogus consulate from a rented house, complete with counterfeit diplomatic paraphernalia, vehicles with fake number plates, and fraudulent identity cards portraying him as an ambassador.

According to STF officials, Jain projected himself as a representative of non-existent “micronations” including West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia, and Lodonia. He allegedly lured individuals and companies with promises of lucrative job placements abroad and is also suspected of operating a hawala network through shell companies.

Investigators revealed that Jain used morphed images of himself with prominent national leaders such as the Prime Minister and the President to build credibility and dupe people. His operation included fake documents bearing seals of the Ministry of External Affairs, 12 forged diplomatic passports, 34 rubber stamps from various fictitious entities, and even fake press credentials.

Additional Director General of Police Amitabh Yash said the STF recovered ₹44.7 lakh in cash, foreign currency, 18 fake diplomatic number plates, documents linked to several dubious companies, and four vehicles fitted with false diplomatic tags.

Jain’s criminal record also includes past associations with controversial figures like godman Chandraswami and arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi. Notably, in 2011, he was booked for possession of an illegal satellite phone.

An FIR has been filed at the Kavi Nagar police station, and investigations are ongoing into the scale and reach of this audacious fake diplomacy racket.

गाजियाबाद में फर्जी दूतावास का भंडाफोड़, ‘वेस्ट आर्कटिका’ का स्वयंभू राजनयिक गिरफ्तार

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi Gets Respite as Rainfall Returns; Light Showers to Continue for a Week: IMD

Jul 22, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

उपराष्ट्रपति जगदीप धनखड़ ने पद से इस्तीफा दिया स्वास्थ्य संबंधी समस्याओं का दिया हवाला

Jul 21, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES TOP AWAAZ

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns

Jul 21, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

गाजियाबाद में फर्जी दूतावास का भंडाफोड़, ‘वेस्ट आर्कटिका’ का स्वयंभू राजनयिक गिरफ्तार

23 July 2025 1:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Fake Diplomatic Empire Busted: UP STF Nabs Man Behind ‘West Arctica’ Consulate

23 July 2025 1:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Tokyo stock prices surge after Trump’s announcement

23 July 2025 1:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Security Council adopts resolution on peaceful settlement of disputes

23 July 2025 12:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!