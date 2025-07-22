Delhi Gets Respite as Rainfall Returns; Light Showers to Continue for a Week: IMD

Several areas of Delhi were drenched in fresh rainfall on Tuesday, bringing much-needed relief from the recent sweltering heat. The showers marked a revival in monsoon activity across the capital, providing both cooling temperatures and a boost to local weather systems.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to witness light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on July 22 and 23. The skies will remain generally overcast, creating a pleasant and slightly humid ambiance over the next few days.

The seven-day forecast indicates that light rainfall will persist until at least July 28, with conditions remaining favourable for scattered showers. This pattern is expected to keep daytime temperatures between 23°C and 36°C, significantly easing the discomfort caused by recent heatwaves.

The IMD’s extended outlook assures that the ongoing rains will continue to support monsoon conditions in the Delhi-NCR region, offering consistent relief and improving the air quality to some extent.

With cooler temperatures and more stable weather on the horizon, Delhiites can expect a refreshing break from the summer’s intensity, as the monsoon finally finds its rhythm in the capital.