Democracy is ingrained in our nature, says PM Modi at All India Presiding Officers’ Conference

Our Correspondent / Shimla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that democracy was not just a system for our country, it was ingrained in nature and part of life in India.

Addressing the inaugural session of 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Shimla via video conferencing, the Prime Minister stressed that we have to take the country to newer heights, achieve extraordinary goals in the years to come.

These resolutions will be fulfilled only by ‘Sabka Prayas’. And in democracy, in the federal system of India, when we talk about ‘Sabka Prayas’, then the role of all the states is a big basis for that. Continuing with the importance of ‘Sabka Prayas’, the Prime Minister said, whether it is finding solutions to the decade old problems of the Northeast or completion of all the big projects of development that have been stuck for decades, many such works in the country have been done in the past years, it has been done by everyone’s efforts

Emphasizing that the traditions and systems of Houses of our legislatures should be inherently Indian, Prime Minister called for policies and laws of the Government to strengthen ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. “Our own conduct in the House should be according to Indian values. It is the responsibility of all of us”, the Prime Minister said. Referring to India’s diversity, we need to cherish and preserve this unbroken stream of unity. Prime Minister asked whether 3-4 days in a year be reserved in the House, for the public representatives, doing something special for the society.

People of the society will also get to learn a lot from this, said Prime Minister. Proposing that there should be demarcation of time for Quality Debates, a debate in which traditions of dignity and seriousness are scrupulously followed. With no one making political slurs on anyone. In a way, it should be the ‘Healthy Time’ of the house, a Healthy Day, said Prime Minister. The Prime Minister gave an idea of ‘One Nation One Legislative Platform’ – “A portal that not only gives the necessary technological boost to our parliamentary system, but also works to connect all the democratic units of the country”. Highlighting that the next 25 years are very important for India, Prime Minister urged the parliamentarians to realize only one mantra – duty, duty, and duty.

Addressing the delegates, Lok Sabha Speaker,Om Birla, said that the objective of the legislative institutions is to ensure active participation of the people and their representatives towards making progressive legislations so that positive socio-economic changes can be brought to the lives of the people.

Mr Birla said that at the AIPOC, there has been consistent discussions on issues related to maintaining an ideal balance between the three organs of the State in their respective roles, making Legislative Bodies more efficient and effective, changing the Rules and Procedures of Legislative Bodies so that these bodies emerge as effective platforms for fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people, and democracy is strengthened.

Expressing concern over the decreasing number of sittings of the Legislatures and lack of quality discussion in the legislatures and referring to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Birla called upon the Legislative Bodies to frame a model document with a commitment so that when country will celebrate one hundred years of independence, there will be uniformity in the Rules and Procedures of all Legislatures across the nation. Further, Shri Birla stressed that there is a need to review the working of the Legislatures on the occasion of the completion of 100 years of the AIPOC.

He also informed that during the two-day Conference, the Presiding Officers would review the decisions taken in the last one hundred years and the ways and means for their implementation. Shri Birla further said that the decisions taken in this Conference would play an important role in making the country’s democracy stronger and more resilient.

On this occasion, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, Mr Harivansh, said that 21st century belongs to technology and artificial intelligence. Legislatures should cope with the new realities and discuss on contemporary issues like virtual currencies, climate change and clean energy. If institutional changes are needed in this, they should be done, said Deputy Chairman. Emphasizing on the need for dynamic legislatures, he urged the parliamentarians and legislatures to explore ways and means to make legislative bodies in tune with the contemporary realities and future goals. He also emphasized on repealing the redundant laws and setting limits of new laws. Speaking on House disruptions, Shri Harivansh urged the parliamentarians for collective efforts for smooth functioning of legislatures.

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur; Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar and other dignitaries also graced the Inaugural Ceremony.