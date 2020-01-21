Serena Williams eased through to the second round of the Australian Open today as she dispatched Anastasia Pot ...
India's senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma hurt his ankle badly while bowling during a Ranji Trophy game in New D ...
In the Khelo India West Bengal and Karnataka dominated the swimming pool today by winning four gold medals eac ...
WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...
This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...
AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...
QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...
ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...
Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...