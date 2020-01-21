Delhi polls: Kejriwal files nomination after waiting for over 6 hours

AMN / NEW DELHI

Delhi Chief Miniser Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination papers for Delhi Assembly elections after waiting for more than six hours.

Ahead of filing his nomination for the Delhi Assembly election, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the journey for the next five years starts now and his aim is to beat corruption and take Delhi forward.

He also tweeted that he was standing in a queue to file his nomination.

“Waiting to file my nomination. My token no is 45. There are many people here to file nomination papers. Am so glad so many people participating in democracy,” he tweeted.

AAP national convener Kejriwal was to file his nomination on Monday after a roadshow but failed to do so due to delay in the event.

“The journey for the next five years starts from here. Like the good work that has happened in Delhi, I hope in the next five years also there will be good work,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal is fighting polls from the New Delhi Assembly seat. He was scheduled to file his nomination on Monday, but the process got delayed because of a mega-rally he held to show the strength of his party ahead of the crucial polls.

Kejriwal could not reach the office of the RO on time because of the huge crowd gathered to attend his rally.

His electoral rival from BJP, Sunil Yadav who was given a ticket at 2am last night, is also scheduled to file his nomination on the same day.